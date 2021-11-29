SG Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,021 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Clearfield worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLFD stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $888.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

