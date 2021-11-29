Tri Star Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.