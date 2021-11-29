Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $5.94 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 22.0% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $354.33 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.43 and its 200 day moving average is $366.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

