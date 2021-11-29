Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,154 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

