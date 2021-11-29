JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lifted by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 12.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

