Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $34,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $51.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

