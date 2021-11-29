Birinyi Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 266,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

BX opened at $143.81 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

