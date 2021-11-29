Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 101,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,417,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

TFC stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

