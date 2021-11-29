Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,098 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.41 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

