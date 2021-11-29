QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $98,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.14 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

