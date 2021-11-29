Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,750 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

