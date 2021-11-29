SG Capital Management LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor comprises 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

