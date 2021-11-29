SG Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000. Concentrix comprises approximately 2.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,447,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

CNXC opened at $172.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $191.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

