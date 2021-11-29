Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,519 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,712,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 68,808 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96,774 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $58.32.

