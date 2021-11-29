The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $38.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.64.
SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.04. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
