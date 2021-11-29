The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $38.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.64.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.04. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

