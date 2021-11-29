Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

