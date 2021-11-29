Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
SRE stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.71.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
