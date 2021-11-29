Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $94.19

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.78 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.