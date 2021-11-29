Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Capitalization of $22.60 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $394.44 or 0.00691003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and $189,709.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00062858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.01 or 0.07524239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.11 or 1.00117029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 57,306 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mQQQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.