DigitalNote Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,799.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $8,799.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.25 or 0.00415628 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,067,562,732 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,285,343 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.