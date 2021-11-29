Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $1.02

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $13,390.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00062858 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About Crypton

CRP is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,235,115 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

