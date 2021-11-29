Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,943,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $160.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.