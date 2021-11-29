Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90.

