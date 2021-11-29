Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 64.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after acquiring an additional 377,345 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.09 and a 1-year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.