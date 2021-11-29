Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $266.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.93. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,760 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

