432 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $5,072,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,552 shares of company stock worth $26,601,419. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $473.47 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $296.00 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.