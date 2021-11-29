Lincoln Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.48 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.80 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.