iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Boosted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $28.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

