Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.