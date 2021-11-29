David J Yvars Group Has $318,000 Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $128.99 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

