David J Yvars Group Sells 60 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $437.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.91 and its 200-day moving average is $435.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.