Boyar Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after buying an additional 610,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,241,000 after buying an additional 495,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.46 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

