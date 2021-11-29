DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.