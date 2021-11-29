Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $853,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 164,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.72. The firm has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

