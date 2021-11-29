Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,071 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

