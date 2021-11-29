Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,848,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

