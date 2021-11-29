Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $76.35

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of THC stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,205 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

