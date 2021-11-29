Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Decreases By 55.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RYES stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
About Rise Gold
