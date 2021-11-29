Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in November

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RIINF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

