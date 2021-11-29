Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

DLTR stock opened at $141.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

