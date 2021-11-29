Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

CFG opened at $48.56 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

