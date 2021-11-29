Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.13.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

