Pickle Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.83 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.64 or 0.00016832 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $17.66 million and $4.83 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00235462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,837,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,831,976 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

