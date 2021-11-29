PlayDapp Price Hits $2.38 (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $575.76 million and approximately $127.51 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00235462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.