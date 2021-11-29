Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

