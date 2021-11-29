Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.19.

NYSE:JCI opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

