Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $252.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

