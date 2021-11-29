Autus Asset Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $78.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

