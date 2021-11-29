iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

