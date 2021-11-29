Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment accounts for about 2.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

MSGE opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

