Autus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

